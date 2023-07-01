I Pity You – Buhari’s Ex-aide Slams Peter Obi For Deleting Tinubu 'Mr President' Tweet

Former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has slammed the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, for deleting a Twitter post where he referenced Bola Tinubu as ‘Mr President’.

Naija News reported earlier that President Tinubu was received by an oversize convoy in Lagos after a successful outing at Paris Finance Summit.

Obi, who is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as president at the presidential election petition court, reacted to the long convoy in Lagos, saying that Nigerian leaders must lead the charge in sacrificing for the country.

“Allegedly showing Mr President moving with about a 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent – that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government,” Obi tweeted earlier.

He, however, deleted the tweet later and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of Mr President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video’.

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad mocked the decision of the former Governor of Anambra State, saying he pitied Obi for him to have deleted the tweet where he described Tinubu as Mr President.

The former presidential aide described Obi’s actions as low, wondering why he can no longer control himself and his opinion.

“That was so low. I honestly pity Peter, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party; so he no longer has control over himself or an opinion of himself.

“How can you delete a well-composed tweet calling your president Mr President just because some people claiming to be your supporters bullied and dragged you?” Ahmad wrote on the microblogging platform.