Five Things To Know About Ondo Chef Trying To Break Hilda Baci’s Record

An Ondo chef, identified as Adeola Adeyeye has begun a 150-hour cook-a-thon in an attempt to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

This is coming after another Nigerian chef, Adeparusi Damilola aka Chef Dammy embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Adeyeye began the cook-a-thon on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

“We are on a mission to break a Guinness World Record as we embark on a 150-hour Cook-a-thon.

“Your support and encouragement is needed to make us stronger,” Adeyeye said in a message posted on Twitter.

Below are five things to bear in mind about her:

1. Adeyeye is a native of Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

2. She is a graduate of ESCAE University in Benin Republic.

3. She is cooking at her community, Ile-Oluji specifically at TMF Lounge and Bar.

4. Her cook-a-thon is being live-streamed on TikTok.

5. Adeyeye’s marathon cooking event is tagged Deocookathon.