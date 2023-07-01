Army Releases Official Portrait Of New COAS, Lagbaja

The Nigerian Army has released the official portrait of the new Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The portrait was released on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army on Saturday.

The Army urged members of the public to disregard all pictures of the COAS from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait

Sharing the picture, the Army wrote: “Official Portrait of Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

“You are please requested to disregard all pictures of the COAS from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait attached below. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”

See the photo.

‘Nigeria Wasting Resources By Training Too Many Army Generals’

Former spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu (retd.) has said that it is abnormal for the military to retire over 100 Major Generals from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that over 100 Generals in the army, comprising Major Generals, Brigadiers General, and some Colonels were recently told to proceed on retirement by the military authorities.

Reacting to the development, Shehu said that the large number of Generals has led to difficulties in appointing service chiefs.

The former Air Force spokesman said this on Friday when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV from Kaduna.

He lamented that the country was wasting its resources by training a large number of Generals and later relieving them of their duties.