Kings College Speaks On Water-Borne Disease Outbreak

The Chairman of King’s College Parent Teacher Association (KCPTA), Sunday Ameh, has said there is no outbreak of water-borne disease at the school.

Ameh spoke with NAN on Thursday against the backdrop of reports by some parents alleging poor environmental sanitation and unavailable potable water in the college, especially the annex in Victoria Island.

The parents had complained of a water infection that gave rise to fever, resulting in blisters on various parts of the skin of some of the students, specifically those in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1.

Ameh, however, stated that there was only one source of drinking water that served the entire college community, including the principal and staff, and wondered how the alleged infection could have targeted only the JSS 1 students.

According to him, the two boreholes that provide water for drinking and washing respectively, always undergo routine maintenance.

“We can never afford to compromise their education, health, general welfare and other things that concern them. We are to partner government to ensure that they get the best possible.

“When these complaints got to us, we alerted the principal and immediately, we set out to the annex to get firsthand information from the sick bay.

“We discovered that about three of the students had reported there, been examined and administered some antibiotics before they left for their break.

“Be that as it may, I have reached out to the concerned parents to express our concern and to reassure them, as the school management is meeting to establish the real cause of the development, after which, we take it up from there.

“Meanwhile, we want to reach out to our kings to sympathise with them and to assure them of our prayers for a very speedy recovery,” he said.