Governor Seyi Makinde Makes Fresh Appointments In Oyo State (Full List)

Governor Seyi Makinde has in the mean time, appointed twelve aides to work with him as he settles down for his second term in office.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the governor’s approval for the new appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, on Friday.

According to the letter, the appointment is with immediate effect. The governor, while congratulating the new appointees asked them to see their appointment as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication, and diligence.

Governor Makinde appointed Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (retd) as the Director-General, Operation Burst, which is a joint-security outfit of the state government.

Naija News understands Ajibola served in the same position during the first term in office of Governor Makinde.

Apart from the Operation Burst DG, the governor also reappointed Mrs Bosede Sodiq, who was Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) during his first term, as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Media). The governor also reappointed Mr. Moses Alao, as hd Special Assistant on Print Media.

The list of appointees also comprised Mr Kehinde Ogunsanya as Senior Special Assistant (Economic Planning); Mr Moshope Adebayo Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Information Communication Technology (ICT); Mr. Albert Adebowale Ogunyemi : Special Assistant (Photographer); Mr Otuowho Jesse Onoriode, Special Assistant (Photographer 2); Mr Oyebode Babatunde, Special Assistant (Transport); and Mr Adeyanju Daniel Akinloye as Special Assistant (Transport 2) to the governor.

Also on the list are Mr. Fisayo Daramola was also appointed as Special Assistant on Digital Media, as well as Mr Ogunbowale Oladayo Olajuwon as Special Assistant on Communication; and Mr. Ademola Aderinto as Special Assistant on Environment.