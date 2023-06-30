Bayern Munich Set To Focus On Victor Osimhen Over Harry Kane

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, have reportedly shifted their attention from Tottenham Hotspur striker to Napoli and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen after negotiations deadlock with the Premier League club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich have halted talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the signature of Kane and are considering making a bid for Victor Osimhen after Tottenham rejected a £70 million offer and requested £90 million in exchange for Harry Kane who is ready to exit the North London club this summer.

While Bayern are not willing to meet Napoli’s €180 million asking price, the Bavarians are willing to offer more than €100 million for the Nigeria international, according to the Italian daily.

The report claimed that Bayern would rather spend this much money on the 24-year-old Nigeria international rather than the €90 million required to sign the England international. Kane will be 30 on July 28 which means that he has fewer years ahead of him when compared to Osimhen.

On the other hand, a €100 million offer for Osimhen might not be accepted by Napoli who had reportedly turned down a €100 million offer from Paris Saint Germain made for the Nigerian star earlier this summer.

If he signs with Bayern, the Nigerian international would reunite with Kim, his teammate at Napoli who has already consented to personal terms with the Bundesliga giants in anticipation of a transfer worth around €50 million.