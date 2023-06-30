2023 Wimbledon First-Round Draw: Murray To Kick-Off Against Peniston

A thrilling Wimbledon first-round game will feature two-time champion Andy Murray against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

Initially, Murray, 36, risked facing someone ranked higher than him because he was not seeded but fortunately for him, he drew against 267th-ranked wildcard Peniston.

However, the winner will have a tough test in the second round against either Dominic Thiem or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Novak Djokovic will compete against Pedro Cachin of Argentina to win his eighth Wimbledon men’s title and a record-tying 24th major.

As Carlos Alcaraz of Spain surpassed him to become the top seed worldwide, Djokovic is seeded second.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who last week won the Queen’s championship, has reclaimed the top spot in the rankings. In his first Wimbledon match, he will face off against French veteran Jeremy Chardy.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Shelby Rogers of the United States to start her women’s singles championship defense.

The fact that the third-seeded Rybakina, 23, is in the same blanket as the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus suggests that they may compete in the semifinals of this year’s Wimbledon.

The top seed, Iga Swiatek, had never made it past Wimbledon’s fourth round but now has a stronger chance of winning a sixth major title.

The 22-year-old Pole will play her first game in the tournament against China’s Lin Zhu, while Swiatek’s prospective semifinal foe, American seventh seed Coco Gauff, meets 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who qualified after sliding in the rankings.

Another fascinating first-round match pits five-time winner Venus Williams of the United States against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The 136th edition of the Wimbledon will officially commence on Monday, July 3, at the All England Club.