2023-2024 NPFL Season To Start In August, Transfer Window Opens July 1

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has confirmed that the 2023-2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will commence in August this year.

According to the league body, the NPFL will commence on the weekend of August 26 and 27, 2023 and it will not be run in an abridged mode like last season.

Recall that last season, the IMC had to place the NPFL clubs into two groups in a round-rubbin’ format. Afterward, the clubs that finished in the top three spots in each of the two groups played a Super 6 mini-tournament in Lagos where the league champions and teams that will represent Nigeria in the continent were determined.

At the end of the thrilling abridged league and Super 6, Enyimba of Aba emerged winners for the 9th time in their history.

But in the coming season, there won’t be a Super 6 as the winner, and the teams that will qualify for continental football will be determined in the full league format.

To address the void in the Nigerian league calendar, the IMC has mandated that teams start the club licensing procedure ahead of the commencement of the new season.

2023-2024 NPFL Transfer Window Opens On July 1

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has announced that the transfer window for the 2023-2024 NPFL season would start on Saturday, July 1.

According to the LMC, teams may formally begin player transfer procedures on the specified day to avoid clashing with the league’s regulations.

The two-month-long transfer window will close on September 1.