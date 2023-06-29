You Idiots Are Mentally Ill – Seyi Law Blasts Nigerians Condemning Tinubu’s Convoy

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, has berated those condemning the long motorcade that followed President Bola Tinubu when he arrived in Lagos from London a few days ago

The comedian called those questioning the president motorcade idiots.

Naija News recalls that various criticisms trailed the long motorcade that followed President Tinubu when he arrived in Lagos from London for Sallah.

Reacting, Seyi Law argued that the president’s motorcade is less than 10 percent of the entire vehicles in the convoy.

He insisted that the critics have shown that they are mentally ill by their outcry.

Speaking via Twitter, the comedian said, “Those shouting about the president’s convoy, are you sure you are okay?

“Well, how else do you know some people are mentally ill?

“The fact that some idi*ts can’t tell that the president’s motorcade is less than 10% of the entire convoy of cars shows the level of foolishness we have to deal with in this country.”

The comedian said the critics would have claimed that the president lacks legitimacy if there were no crowd to welcome at the airport.