We Are Children Of The Same Parents Sleeping In Different Bedrooms – Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Work With Him

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient with him while he takes baby steps in building the country.

The nation’s leader stated this on Thursday at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, during a private visit to the Paramount and other traditional rulers in Ogun Central in appreciation of their support during the build up to the February 25 presidential election he won.

He urged Nigerians to join him while he works assiduously to find solutions to the many challenges facing the country.

At the Palace with Oba Adedotun to welcome Tinubu and his entourage were former Governor Aremo Segun Osoba; former Governor Ibikunle Amosun; Senator Shuaib Salisu, Hon. Olumide Osoba, Hon. Tunji Akinosi; the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; former Reps member, Adekunle Adeyemi, members of Egba traditional council of chiefs among others.

Tinubu stated that he is still determined to deliver on all campaign promises, and called for prayers after achieving his ‘Emilokan’ prayer point.

He said, “Let’s go through this baby steps of faith. I am taking baby steps as the President. Let’s not be in a hurry. Be ready for this. Maintain an open-door policy. Let the freedom flow. Let the confidence return. This country is the only country we have. I’ve been a refugee and I know what it means to be a refugee.

“Having achieved the prayer point of ‘Emilokan’, what I ask for is prayer for this country. I am determined to help this our country, to steer the ship of the nation and to deliver on all promises that were made.

“I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promises. There’s no difference between us and any other member of the Nigerian public. I said it in France, that we are children of the same parents, living in the same house but we are only sleeping in different bedrooms. Just recognize that.”