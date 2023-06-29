Veteran Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi professionally known as Iyabo Oko, has been reported dead at the age of 62.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the daughter of the actress announced her death, saying that her mother died on Wednesday evening.

Before her demise, the late actress was said to have battled with ill-health which reportedly caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

Odukanwi was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

She went by various stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama.”

More to come…