Tinubu Needs Your Prayers – Gbajabiamila Begs Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s Chief of Staff (COS), Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for his principal as he champions the country’s affairs in the next four years.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives acknowledged that no man could carry the weight of Nigeria alone except with the help of God.

Naija News understands that Gbajabiamila stated this while speaking on Wednesday after the Eid al-Adha prayer in Lagos.

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer.

“The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

“It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him,” Daily Post quoted Gbajabiamila.

On Wednesday, June 28, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Tinubu is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the ruling party stated this in its 2023 Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians yesterday, which the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, signed.

According to the APC, the steps being taken by President Tinubui are targeted at repositioning the country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The ruling party urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of sacrifice and patience.

The statement read, “This year’s celebration remarkably coincides with a period in our nation’s history when our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition our beloved country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We urge Nigerians to subscribe to the virtues of sacrifice and patience as we soldier on in our quest for a better Nigeria. We also enjoin our Muslim compatriots to continue to show compassion towards the needy and less-privileged among us as they celebrate.”