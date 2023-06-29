Those Single Guys Can’t Do Half Of What Portable Has Done For Me – Ashabi Blasts Netizens

Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi Simple, has berated those condemning her for choosing to have a baby with controversial street artiste, Portable.

Recall that the actress welcomed a son with Portable amidst backlash from netizens.

Speaking via her social media account, the aspiring actress stated that she is not bothered by the fact that Portable is married with multiple kids from different mothers

She disclosed that she is not unhappy when the singer shares pictures of his wife on social media, maintaining that she cannot take care of him alone.

Speaking further, the thespian, who sounded infuriated, noted that she is not the first woman to get involved with a married man and warned netizens to stay off her case.

Ashabi argued that single guys can’t do half of what Portable has done for her

Condemning the interfering ’online in-laws’, she urged them to respect her position as one of the singer’s ‘wives’ and allow her to be.

According to her, “My husband is married, he has baby mamas which I knew before being with him. Anytime he posts his wife I am not sad, because I know she is his wife.

“If I pursue her who would be taking care of our husband? I can’t take care of him alone, he is our husband. I can’t send her away and besides I am not the first woman to get married to a married man.

“I am not sad, I am happy that I have him. The single guys can’t even do half of what he is doing for me. God knows that my heart is happy and he would be my husband forever. God wouldn’t ruin his home for him or allow his wife leave cause I can’t take care of him myself.

“I knew he was married before I entered an affair with him.

“Online in-laws, what’s your problem that you’re telling me to leave someone’s husband alone? You don’t want me to be depressed but you’re in my comment section saying a lot of things.”