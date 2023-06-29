Shehu Sani Reacts As Oil Marketers Predict Increase In Petrol Price To ₦700/Litre

Oil marketers in the country have been described as greedy by former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

Sani on Thursday, accused the oil marketers of always threatening and blackmailing Nigerians in order to satisfy their own greed.

His position comes after reports emerged earlier that oil marketers in the country are projecting that petrol may soon rise as high as ₦700 per litre in the coming days.

However, the former Senator seemed irked by the projection as he called out the oil marketers.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “Oil marketers projecting N700 per litre; that’s their way, always threatening and blackmailing the country for their greed.”

Buhari Did Not Have The Political Will To Remove Fuel Subsidy – Urhoghide

A former lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide has said that nothing stopped erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari from removing fuel subsidy.

Uroghide stated this on Monday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to the former lawmaker, heaven would not have fallen If Buhari had removed the subsidy.

He insisted that Buhari did not have the political will to go through the process.

He stated that the arguments against fuel subsidy were very sound amidst dwindling national revenue.