Security Beefed Up As Ogun Monarchs Await Tinubu

There is tight security on Thursday morning in Ogun State ahead of President Bola Tinubu‘s visitation for a meeting with paramount traditional rulers in the state.

Reports obtained by Naija News as of reporting time revealed security operatives had been mounted at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, as the monarchs await the arrival of the Nigerian leader.

This news platform understands that Tinubu will meet the Alake and other Obas in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, today, after which he would move to Ijebu-Ode to meet with the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

According to Daily Post, there is currently a heavy presence of security operatives at the Alake palace to ensure the safety of the president and his entourage.

Security operatives reportedly seen at the entrance of the palace screening individuals trooping in, include men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Service (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others.

The roads linking the palace were manned by security agents, but without affecting public transport, journalists confirmed.

Naija News learnt also that the Alake, other monarchs and chiefs are already on the ground to receive the president who is yet to enter the state as of the time of filing this report.