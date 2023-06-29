Notorious Bandit Kingpin, Dogo Gudali, Killed By Explosive Planted By Followers

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Dogo Gudali, has been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by members of his terrorist group.

Naija News learned that the IED was planted by the terrorist group to eliminate troops of Operation Hadarin Daji but detonated prematurely and killed the notorious bandit leader and his fighters.

Gudali and his gang have been terrorizing communities in Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum LGAs, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

A military source in the North-West who confirmed the incident to reporters said the troops were on a clearance operation at the fringes of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said: “The explosive was intended for troops, but detonated prematurely and killed the daredevil bandit leader, Dogo Gudali, and some of his fighters.

“Dogo Gudali and his gang members have been terrorizing Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed to Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State have rescued 20 kidnap victims while on their routine patrol in the general area.

The victims comprised two females including a housewife who was abducted a week after her wedding, three children, and 15 males, who were kidnapped from different parts of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

During preliminary investigation, the victims revealed that they have spent 21 to 53 days respectively in the hands of their captors while other victims revealed that they were released from the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji due to pressure from the air bombardment and operations of ground troops.

The victims said there are over 20 bandits’ camps in the forest they were kept.

They told journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital that they were fed two times a day with food cooked by the bandits’ wives.