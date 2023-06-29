Nigeria Military Chiefs Encourage Synergy Among Security Agencies

Nigeria’s top military figures, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, and Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, have applauded the country’s troops for their dedication and collaboration.

They highlighted the troops’ sacrifices in ensuring peace and security in Nigeria, extending appreciation to their families, especially those of the fallen and wounded soldiers.

The military chiefs conveyed these sentiments at the combined Eid-El-Kabir celebration for the troops in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

In a statement released by Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Abubakar credited the recent operational successes to the joint efforts of the air and land forces.

He encouraged the troops to continue this synergy.

Abubakar was quoted, “He, therefore, urged the troops to ensure that the synergy cascades down to the tactical level of operations through proper coordination, collaboration, and cooperation in future efforts.”

He added, “Maintaining a high level of effectiveness and efficiency in the frontline while away from your loved ones during festive seasons like this, clearly demonstrates your nobility of placing Service before self.”

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the families of the troops for their continued support, which he said boosts the morale of the soldiers on the frontlines.

He highlighted that his joint visit to the theatre with his army counterpart was a sign of the enhanced synergy that will be incorporated into future operations.