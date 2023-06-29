Lionel Messi To Work With Coach Tata Martino At Inter Miami

Argentine tactician, Tata Martino has been appointed the manager of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami which means that he and his countryman, Lionel Messi will work together once again.

Tata Martino coached Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona and Argentina’s national team during the prime years of the 36-year-old Argentina international. They will work together again in the MLS for the third time.

Lionel Messi, who departed Paris Saint-Germain on June 7, will continue with his Illustrious football career at Inter Miami this coming season.

Inter Miami said Tata will assume coaching responsibilities at the club after obtaining his work documentation.

Martino has experience in the United States and guided Atlanta United to the MLS Cup triumph for two years in 2018.

The 60-year-old Martino succeeds Phil Neville, a former Manchester United defender who was sacked on June 1.

The Argentine has been without a job ever since he left Mexico national team following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup group stage.

After his appointment as the manager of Inter Miami, the co-owner of the club David Beckham said, “Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

While Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said: “We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together.

“Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here.”