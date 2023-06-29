I Pity Adeleke – Senator Bashiru Makes Further Claims On Eid Praying Ground Clash

Former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has disclosed further details about the clash between him and some aides of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke at the Osogbo Eid ground on Wednesday, June 28.

Naija News reported earlier that Governor Adeleke abruptly left the central Eid ground in Osogbo, yesterday, upset over a chaotic seating arrangement that prevented him from participating in the two raka’at rite.

The discord was said to have started when Senator Basiru reportedly escaped a mob after a group of local politicians claimed he was in the governor’s designated seat.

Senator Basiru and respected religious leader, Chief Tunde Badmus, are said to have arrived at the Oke-Baale area Eid ground and settled in the front row earlier.

Speaking on the TVC YourView programme on Thursday morning, Senator Bashiru maintained that there was no attempted assassination on the part of the Governor.

He said he pitied Governor Adeleke for surrounding himself with thugs and incompetent people.