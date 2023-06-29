Caroline Wozniacki Returns From Retirement, Targets 2023 US Open

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is making a comeback to tennis three years after quitting the sport with the aim of winning the 2023 US Open.

She also intends to participate in the Australian Open and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Wozniacki was given a wildcard to the US Open, which begins on August 28, the organizers said shortly after Wozniacki announced her return to Tennis.

The 32-year-old Caroline Wozniacki went on early retirement in January 2020 and had to return after giving birth to her two children.

In addition to winning the 2018 Australian Open and 30 other WTA Tour-level titles, the Dane spent 71 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings.

Wozniacki, who reached the US Open semifinals in 2009 and 2014, said in a Vogue interview that she intends to compete in the Montreal Canadian Open in August.

“I’m too competitive to show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there,” the tennis star said.

“Am I nervous? Not really,” Wozniacki added. “I’m coming back to something I love.

“Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I guess we’ll see what happens.

“If I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t be doing this: I’m too competitive to just show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there.”