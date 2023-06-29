Adeleke vs Bashiru: ‘No Assassination Attempt On Gov, Incident Avoidable And Unfortunate’

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus, has debunked claims of an alleged assassination attempt on the life of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Recall that the media aide to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, had during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, claimed that thugs allegedly loyal to former Senator Ajibola Bashiru, wanted to assassinate Adeleke at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the sitting arrangement at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday led to a clash between some aides of Governor Adeleke and Bashiru.

The former lawmaker had arrived at the praying ground alongside some prominent Osogbo indigenes for the Eid-el Kabir prayers and while waiting for the prayers to commence, it was learned that some people believed to be the governor’s aides informed him he was occupying the spot reserved for Adeleke and was asked to move to the second row.

The instruction led to a heated argument with some peacemakers intervening to calm matters.

However, upon arrival, Governor Adeleke could not stay to observe the Eid prayers due to the fracas.

In a statement on Thursday, Badmus said the incident was an “avoidable and unfortunate” occurrence.

He apologised to Governor Adeleke, blaming some political jobbers in the town for orchestrating the misunderstanding which ensued.

“The incident was both avoidable and unfortunate.

“It was outrageous to say there was an assassination attempt on the Governor’s life.

“Since campaigns are over and governance proper has commenced, the governor should be left alone to concentrate on administration and impactful service delivery to the people,” Badmus said.

He praised the Osun State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies for handling the matter with utmost maturity and professionalism.

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland said: “I commend the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS, and the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor for their mature handling of the matter.”

He also urged the governor’s protocol office to always take charge of securing the governor’s seat at events to forestall any future incident.

“It is important for the office of the protocol of the governor to take charge of the governor’s sitting arrangement at events rather than leaving such delicate assignment in the hands of favour-seeking politicians,” Badmus cautioned.