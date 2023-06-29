Acting Governor Of Ondo State Calls For Prayers For Akeredolu’s Recovery Amid Eid Celebrations

In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, has appealed to the residents of the state to pray for the swift recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ayedatiwa, in his message, reiterated the state government’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring safety for all.

He said: “Let us use this special season to pray for the success of this administration and also for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, that God Almighty gives him a sound mind and sound health to continue the good work he has been doing in our state.”

While assuring the residents of the government’s dedication to protecting their lives and properties, the Acting Governor also emphasized the need for citizens’ cooperation by adhering to laws and fostering peace among themselves.

He stated, “While the government is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is the need for you all to cooperate with the government by obeying the laws of the land and maintaining peace amongst yourselves.”

Naija News recall that Akeredolu a few weeks ago officially wrote to the State House of Assembly seeking a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

The leave period commenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July,2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in).