President Tinubu To Visit Ogun State On Thursday

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit some prominent traditional rulers in Ogun State on Thursday.

Naija News understands President Tinubu is billed to visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode and will be visiting the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in the state capital.

This was made known by an aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, in an invitation letter sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters, on Wednesday.

The reason for the visit was however not disclosed.

“You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am,” the invitation read.

Tinubu is currently in Lagos State where he participated in the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.