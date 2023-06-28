Popular Business Magnate, Okoya’s Last Child Finishes High School With Style (Photos)

The last child of the business magnate Rasaq Okoya, Wahab Okoya has graduated from an international school located in Lekki, Lagos.

Naija News reports that Okoya’s gorgeous wife, Shade via her Instagram on Tuesday night posted photos from the graduation ceremony held last weekend in Lagos.

It was attended by Okoya, founder of the Eleganza Group; his wife Mrs Okoya, the group’s chief executive officer; and others.

Mrs Okoya thanked the school, parents, students and friends in her post.

“Congratulations to the baby of the family @wahabokoya who graduated over the weekend.

“Thank you to the @cislagos3 community of staff, parents, students and friends who made it possible,” she wrote.

Wahab will be proceeding to Britain to further his academics.

Joe Igbokwe Twins Graduate LASU

Meanwhile, the twins of the former Special Adviser to Lagos state governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, recently graduated from Lagos State University (LASU).

The proud father revealed this on Facebook on Thursday with photos of the twins in their graduation gown along with their mother, brother and family friends.

Sharing the photos, Igbokwe captioned it: “IGBOKWE TWINS GRADUATE AT LASU TODAY. TO GOD BE THE GLORY.”