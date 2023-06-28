Police Arrest Three Over Killing Of Naval Officer In Ondo

At least three people have been arrested over an alleged connection with a recent killing of a naval officer in Ondo State.

Naija News had reported earlier that a Naval officer identified as Akingbohunmi was attacked and beaten to a pulp on Monday by a mob following an argument with a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider).

Reports had it that the late naval officer was immediately rushed to the hospital in the town but was confirmed dead by the resident doctor.

A source, however, told reporters on Wednesday (today) that men of the police command apprehended three people suspected to be connected to the heinous act on the naval officer.

The PUNCH quoted the source as saying that the hoodlums were apprehended at various locations within and outside the town after the community leaders organized a search party to produce them.

The community leaders who visited the Naval School in Imeri ( where the deceased was attached) were said to have promised the school authorities that all the suspects would be produced within 24 hours.

The source further disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, while trekking to the town to escape arrest, and the other was arrested in his house, where he was hiding.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the police from the command was still on the trail of three others involved in the dastardly act.

“Three of the suspects have been arrested and we are still on the trail of three others involved in the incident. The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters soon,” the PPRO stated.

Another source, however, told reporters that many male adults who had fled the town since the incident happened were yet to return to the community for fear of possible arrest by colleagues of the deceased who had stormed the area when the incident happened.

“The whole town is deserted, and today (Wednesday) is the market day but no single soul is seen in the market over fear of reprisal attack from the navy men.

“But I can confirm to you that three of the suspects have been handed over to the police while efforts are ongoing to apprehend three others,” the source who pleaded anonymity said.