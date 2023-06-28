Hotels, Apartments Close To Tinubu’s Private Resident Fully Booked, As Lobbyists Storm Bourdillon For Ministerial Appointments

Following his return to Lagos State on Tuesday, hotels and apartments close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s private resident in the state in Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, have reportedly been fully booked.

Naija News understands that hotels and apartments close to Tinubu’s Lagos resident were fully booked since it was announced that the President would spend his Sallah holiday in Lagos.

The President arrived in Lagos yesterday, following his trip to France and the United Kingdom.

He had attended the Financial Pact Summit on “A New Global Financing Pact” in France last week and proceeded to the United Kingdom for a short visit.

According to a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, Tinubu will join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers today at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks.

However, sources close to the President told The Guardian that politicians lobbying for ministerial appointments have temporarily relocated to the Ikoyi axis of Lagos Island to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the President.

The source said: “I can tell you that the President will submit the name of his ministers to the Senate within the next two weeks and I can assure you that there will be more women and youths in the cabinet as Nigerians have never seen before.”

This platform understands that the Progressives Governors Forum has submitted names of some immediate past governors to represent their interest in the new cabinet.

Some other names that may make the cabinet include, former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna State), Ikedi Ohakim (Imo) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

It was also gathered that former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike may be on the list.

Also, it was learnt that the wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi, is being considered for an appointment, but the State Governor Seyi Makinde is said to have nominated Joseph Tegbe, who lost his senatorial election to represent Oyo South.

Recall that the presidency had earlier announced that President Tinubu will spend Wednesday and Thursday, the two days declared for the holiday, in Lagos, but sources close to the president alleged that he might not return to Abuja until Monday.