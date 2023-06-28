He Is A Gift From God – Lagos Speaker, Obasa Celebrates Fashola At 60

The immediate past Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola has been described as a gift from God to Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The commendation was made by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as he celebrates the former minister at 60 years.

Naija News reports that Obasa in a congratulatory message issued by his media office on Wednesday said Fashola, who is also a former Lagos State governor has become one of the most celebrated politicians in Nigeria because of his honesty, determination, and love for the nation.

The Lagos Speaker recounted the vital role Fashola played when President Tinubu was governor of Lagos of the state.

He submitted that “Mr Babatunde Fashola, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), possesses the qualities that have helped leaders across the world to succeed. This is why he has remained successful in every position he has occupied in Nigeria.

“As Chief of Staff to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was then Governor of Lagos State, Fashola played a key role in the success of the administration. It is also noteworthy that his eight years as Governor brought great fortunes to our dear Lagos State.

“A legal icon of repute, our dear Fashola became a celebrated Minister in the last eight years helping the government he served to achieve so much in the area of infrastructural development.

“On this special day of his, I, on behalf of my family, join his friends and associates to wish him a happy 60th birthday.

“I also pray that just as 60 looks good on him, he will continue to enjoy grace from Almighty Allah to continue to serve Him and humanity.”