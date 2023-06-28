Eid-el-Kabir: Imbibe Lesson Of Sacrifice, Obaseki Charges Nigerian Muslims

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged Nigerians to work together in unison, irrespective of their ethno-religious inclinations to ensure the country’s progress.

The governor, in a statement on Wednesday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the lesson of sacrifice, which is the hallmark of the season.

Obaseki enjoined everyone to rededicate themselves to God and worked assiduously to sustain the virtues of patience, tolerance, and love.

He said, “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters as we mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I urge everyone to imbibe the lesson of sacrifice, which is the hallmark of this season.

“Let us endeavour to deepen our relationship with God and enhance our service to humanity as we reflect on the lessons of this celebration.

“I enjoin everyone to rededicate ourselves to our Creator, working assiduously to sustain the virtues of patience, tolerance and love.

“We are in dire straits as a nation, but it is a period that demands that we work together in unison and join hands across ethno-religious inclinations for our collective progress.

“We are working closely with security authorities to ensure our Muslim faithful have a peaceful celebration.”