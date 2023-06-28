Atiku Reacts To Demise Of Political Ally, Idirissu Amin

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of his political ally and associate, Idirissu Amin, also known as Idi Amin.

Recall that Amin, who formerly led the Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State, died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

In a statement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Atiku said the deceased was an amiable, loyal, and fearless politician who never waiver once committed to a cause.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate noted that the service of Amin to the people of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State is indelible and will not be forgotten.

The former vice president said on behalf of his family, he wishes to express his deepest condolences to the Amin family and the people of the Maiha local council.

He wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Hon. Idirissu Amin over the loss of their patriarch. Amin was a long-standing political ally in Adamawa. With him, there are no dull moments.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to express my deepest condolences to his family and the people of the Maiha local council. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”