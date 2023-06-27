Tinubu’s Ministerial List Almost Ready – Source Reveals 

A report has emerged that President Bola Tinubu is almost done with the compilation of his ministerial list.

Naija News gathered that the President was discreet about the selection of the list, as he was said to have closely held consultations with his special advisors.

While the long awaited list is almost done, this platform reported last week that the lobby for ministerial appointment intensified as party sources revealed how some former governors and lawmaker who lost in the 2023 general election were hovering at All Progressive Congress (APC) national office in Abuja

It was also learnt that most state chapters of the ruling party have completed their nominations to be forwarded to the President for ministerial appointment.

However, a source close to the Presidency told The Punch that the President kept a core of ministers to himself.

The source said “I learned that Tinubu’s ministerial list is almost done. He kept a core of ministers to himself, heavily influenced by the kitchen cabinet of SAs.

“The politicians are in ‘Bolekaja’ over the rest. It’s a slugfest now.”

Meanwhile, another source confirmed that Tinubu is scheduled to fly in from London today ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This platform reported yesterday that a source close to the presidency disclosed that the President will be arriving Lagos today ahead of Sallah celebration.

Corroborating this, the source said Tinubu would be returning to his private Ikoyi home in Lagos later on Tuesday to observe his first Sallah celebration as President.

It was also gathered that he will join other dignitaries for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Muslim Prayer ground located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government on Wednesday.

The source also revealed that the President is not likely to return to Abuja until Sunday or Monday, even though the festivities end on Thursday.

The source said “I am are certain that he will return to Lagos tomorrow (Tuesday), not Abuja. That’s where he will observe Sallah.”