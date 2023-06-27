Nnamdi Kanu: This Is A Request From Your Humble Son – Yul Edochie Sends Message To Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has urged President Bola Tinubu to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking via a tweet on Tuesday, the controversial thespian begged the president to release the agitator.

Naija News reports that Kanu has been locked up since he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria two years ago from Kenya.

The IPOB leader was picked up over his agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

Despite courts ordering Kanu’s release, the Nigerian government has refused to set him free.

Reacting to the continuous detention of Kanu, Edochie pleaded with Tinubu to set Kanu free from the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

Describing the president as a man who fought for democracy for three decades, Edochie stated that the request was from his humble son.

He wrote, “To our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT GCFR. The Jagaban,” Edochie tweeted.

“A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades, A builder & supporter of men & women.

“My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie.”