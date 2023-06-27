Mysterious Fire Engulfs Home Of Nigeria Labour Congress President, Ajaero

A mysterious fire has completely destroyed the Lagos home of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Reports indicate that the entire building was consumed by the flames, leaving nothing behind.

The fire is believed to have started from the roof and was reportedly preceded by an unusual noise.

This noise was initially dismissed by the family members present as being caused by animals in the house.

However, within minutes, the building erupted in flames, leaving the occupants no choice but to escape, leaving everything behind.

Despite the swift response from the local community and fire services, nothing could be done to save the building.

According to Vanguard, the distraught family members declined to comment on the incident.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, who was in Geneva at the time of the fire, has also remained largely silent since returning to the country.

When asked for his thoughts, he expressed gratitude that no lives were lost in the fire.

Regarding the possibility that the fire was intentionally set due to his position, Ajaero acknowledged the risks that come with being the President of Congress but refrained from speculating on potential culprits.