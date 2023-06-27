MC Oluomo’s Right Hand Man Shows Off Multi-million Naira Mansion (Photos)

Former deputy chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter Ganiu Oyedepo popularly known as Koko Zaria has taken to social media to show off his multi-million Naira mansion to the public.

The transport union leader, who was deputy to Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo until March 2022 when he pulled out of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) on Tuesday, shared photos of his new crib, he referred to as his mansion on Instagram.

The photos shared, captured a completed building with luxury cars parked in front of it. He also shared a photo of himself holding his set of twins.

“A big thanks to Almighty Allah that give me the strength and opportunity to build this mansion, Alihamdulilah Robil Alameen,” he said.

Just like MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria is an active player in the hospitality industry.

MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria and others fell out with the national body of the NURTW over allegations of insubordination, misconduct and incitement of violence.