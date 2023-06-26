Troops Raid Oil Bunkering Site, Capture Armoury In Bayelsa

Troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army have captured an armoury located in a camp belonging to suspected militants and illegal oil bunkers.

Naija News reports that the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the raid operation was conducted on Sunday at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said the troops, who subdued the suspected militants and compelled them to abandon their camp in disarray, recovered 5 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 4 Rocket Grenade Bomb Chargers, seven 7.62mm Special ammunition, 14 AK 47 Rifle Magazines and one pumping machine.

The statement reads: “During the operation, the highly motivated troops subdued the suspected militants with superior firepower, compelling them to abandon their camp in disarray.

“The well-conducted raid operation led to the recovery of 5 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 4 Rocket Grenade Bomb Chargers, seven 7.62mm Special ammunition, 14 AK 47 Rifle Magazines and one pumping machine.

“Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verve, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe.

“The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops. “The Nigerian Army wishes to express appreciation to members of the public and urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-South region comes to zero level.”