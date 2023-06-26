Source Close To Presidency Confirms When Tinubu Will Return To Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to return back home on Tuesday, 27 June ahead of the Sallah celebrations.

Naija News recalls that the presidential media aide, Dele Alake, had announced in a statement on Saturday that the President will be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival slated for Wednesday.

Alake said “Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.”

The President had last week attended his first official assignment outside the country when he attended Global Financing Summit in Paris, convened by President Macron.

The two-day summit held at Palais Brongniart from June 22 to 23, considered opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted.

Tinubu also used the opportunity to meet with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The President, after the conclusion of his official trip to Paris, was to return home on Saturday but proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

But a source close to the Presidency has revealed that Tinubu would be arriving in Lagos and not Abuja on Tuesday for the Sallah celebrations.

The source confirmed to Channels Television that the President would be celebrating his Salah in Lagos, therefore, an advance team has already been dispatched ahead of the President’s arrival.