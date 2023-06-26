Senate President Akpabio Makes First Appointments

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has appointed Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his new Chief of Staff.

A statement from Akpabio’s media office reveals that Okonkwo is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Law. He also attended Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha.

Akpabio’s new Deputy Chief of Staff is Saviour Enyiekere, a native of the Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The announcements of both appointments came via a recent press statement from the Senate President’s media office.

Okonkwo hails from Ojoto in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, South East region of Nigeria.

He is a corporate lawyer and an astute politician spanning more than two decades. He was a senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Until his appointment, Okonkwo was the CEO of Chinto Technologies Limited, an ICT and telecommunications outfit.

He is happily married to Chief (Barr) Mrs. Chidiebele Okonkwo LL.B, (Hons.) B.L with kids.

On his part, Saviour Enyiekere is an alumni of the University of Calabar and the deputy Director General of the Godswill Akpabio Senatorial Campaign Organisation.

He is a former two term Executive Chairman of Ika LGA, former Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Government on Boundaries and Conflict Resolutions, former Board Member, Akwa Ibom State Road Maintenance Agency, former student leader and former Senatorial Aspirant, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

He is member, Nigerian Environmental society, Fellow Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria and Professional fellow, Emergency Crisis, Risk and Safety Management Institute of Nigeria.

He is happily married with kids.