Photos: Protest Breaks Out In Kano Over Demolition Of Buildings By Gov. Yusuf

Some protesters on Monday took to the streets in Kano State to voice their displeasure against the demolition exercise embarked upon by the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The protesters who carried banners with various inscriptions called on the government to halt the demolition exercise.

They gathered in front of the demolished multi-million Naira Daula Hotel on Hadejia Road in the state, Naija News reports.

According to them, property worth about N226 billion has been destroyed by the government since the demolition exercise started about three weeks ago.

They demanded that the government compensate victims whose homes were affected.

See photos.

Your Demolition Unreasonable

A member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sanusi Balarabe, has berated Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano, over the ongoing demolitions of properties in the State.

Speaking in Hausa in a viral YouTube video, Balarabe described the demolition exercise being carried out by the Yusuf government as unreasonable and uncalled for.

The ardent supporter of the Kwankwasiyya Movement said he and his family did not vote for Governor Yusuf to demolish properties in the state but to provide dividends of democracy to residents.

He said they believed in the Kwankwasiyya movement and voted for the NNPP in the 2023 elections because its leader and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had performed creditably well while he was in office.

He regretted that all the shops being demolished belonged to Kano traders and not foreigners, adding that the shops would have been put to better use if they were taken over by the government and reallocated to the less privileged at reasonably affordable rates.