Late Idahosa’s Daughter Bags Special Award From US Govt

The United States Government has presented a special award to the daughter of the late founder of Church of God Mission, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Ruth Benson-ldahosa for her anti-human trafficking campaign.

The Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the award presentation ceremony, unveiled the release of the 2023 trafficking persons report, where he emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking, considering it a violation of human rights and personal autonomy.

The Secretary also declared that the United States stands united with others in the pursuit of ending this heinous crime.

The event was also used to honour the 2023 Tip Report Heroes, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the fight against human trafficking.

Among the distinguished recipients was Benson-Idahosa from Nigeria.

Her organization which focuses on empowering survivors of sex trafficking through transformative programmes received the special awards on Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

Reacting to the recognition, Mrs Benson-Idahosa acknowledged the collective efforts of countless individuals who tirelessly work for justice and reconciliation.

She shared the tragic story of Faith, a Nigerian woman trafficked and subjected to the horrors of the European sex industry until her untimely death, nothing that Faith’s ordeal represents the harsh reality faced by thousands of victims while highlighting the urgent need for action.

“It is an honour to be one of the recipients of this award. It will spur me to do more through my organisation,” she said.