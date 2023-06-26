Happie Boys ‘Go Back To Old Ways’, Spotted Entertaining In Cyprus Club After Clash With Apostle (Video)

A video of former Chicken Republic security guards Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson popularly known as ‘Happie Boys’ dancing in a club in Cyprus following their recent outburst with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has surfaced on social media.

Recall, the boys were in the news for suggesting that the Port-Harcourt-based prophet, abandoned them after sending them on scholarship to Cyprus.

Speaking about the boys, Chinyere disclosed that he could not keep up with the scholarship because of the rise in the price of the US dollar, but can afford scholarships in any university in Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Reacting to Chinyere’s plan to return them to Nigeria, the Happie Boys said in a video posted on Instagram that they are not willing to return to Nigeria.

They spoke in pidgin English, saying that they would not be needing further support from Chinyere, adding that they will fend for themselves in Cyprus.

However, in a new video, the boys, according to a Nigerian based in Cyprus, have returned to their old habits of dancing to entertain the public.

Sharing the video, the user wrote: ‘‘See people way them send go school..”