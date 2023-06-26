Davido’s Manager, Asika Reveals Salary Of How Many People He Pays Despite Not Having A Degree

The manager of award-winning singer Davido, Asa Asika recently revealed that despite not having a degree, he pays monthly salaries of over a hundred staff.

The 32-year-old artist manager disclosed this in a recent interview with social media influencer Smartmoneyarese.

Asika who dropped out of university said he has no regret as most of his close friends earn “peanuts” despite being Ph.D holders.

He said: “Everyone’s story is different, everyone’s path is different, people always feel as if you have to go a certain way to get a certain goal” he said.

“One of my companies pays 45 people’s salaries a month and that’s only one of the companies I run. If I do the maths, I probably pay about 100 people salaries a month and I have no degree.”

“Without being condescending or trying to sound cocky, I have friends who have gone to school and have PhDs now and they are working a 9 to 5 and making peanuts,” he said.

Asika has been managing Davido since 2012, although the duo fell out in 2013 and reconciled in 2017. Today, the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner is approximately worth 27 million dollars and has been managed by Asika from 2017 till date.

Asides managing Davido, Asika founded The Plug Entertainment, a management firm that has run since 2016. He had worked with the likes of Ikechukwu, ELDee, Sasha P, D’banj, Naeto C and many more artists.