Akeredolu’s Wife Advises Female Politicians Amid Husband’s Ill Health

The wife of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, has advocated for gender equality to be achieved in Nigerian politics.

Speaking at a book presentation in Ibadan over the weekend, Mrs. Akeredolu called on women not to take a back seat in politics, and decision-making in the nation, and to fight for their rightful place.

The Ondo state Firat Lady said her experience while growing up influenced her to achieve and surpass all heights attained by her male counterparts.

She said: “Today, that dream of mine is alive in two of my dearest initiatives, Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation and Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, (plus Female appointees) FOWOSO.

“No more inequality in the treatment of females in this nation, Nigeria. In the political arrangement, we must be accommodated. Against gender-based violence, we shall fight to a standstill.

“They claimed some professions are the preserve of male child; we disagreed and pushed forward our girls, who eventually demystified their claim, as they excelled beyond belief.

“Never again shall women take the back seat in decision-making in this nation, Nigeria. It is so clear now that no height is too high for us (females) to climb. We shall continue to soar to greater heights resiliently.”