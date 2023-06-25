‘The Omission Is Deeply Regretted’ – Peter Obi Apologizes To Graduates From Chinese University

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, has apologized to Nigerian graduates from Chinese University, for the omission of names on social media.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, a few days ago, congratulated Ifeoma Amuche, a Nigerian student who recently emerged as the best graduating student at South West University, China.

In a statement via Twitter on Sunday, the former governor of Anambra State regrets omitting the names of four other Nigerian schoolmates of Ifeoma, who also received similar awards.

He also expressed appreciation to them for bringing honour to Nigeria and hoped that the new feat they have achieved will open more global doors for them.

He wrote: “In a recent tweet in which I congratulated Miss. Ifeoma Amuche, of South West University, China for her academic excellence and recognition, I inadvertently omitted the names of her four Nigerian schoolmates, who won the same award, and on whose behalf Miss Amuche spoke.

“The omission is deeply regretted. I wish to sincerely congratulate the other four excelling Nigerians, namely; Chioma Chukwuemeka, Oraka Chiamaka, Akpata Johnson and Chinedu Wilson, who respectively received the Excellent International Students Award from South West University, China. I congratulate them all for their academic exploits, which earned them international awards.

“I thank them for the honour they brought to Nigeria. I hope that the feat they have achieved will open more global doors to them and spur them towards greater accomplishments that will add value to the world at large, and Nigeria in particular.

“I still maintain that we need to do more for Nigerian youths by way of greater investment in education, and equipping them with the right skills and knowledge to contribute productively to Nigeria’s development, and compete favourably on the global stage.

“I remain hopeful that the legion of Nigerians in the diaspora will in the near and distant future, contribute immeasurably in building the New Nigeria of our dreams”