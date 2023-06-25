NDLEA Nab 193 Over Drugs In Bayelsa

No fewer than one hundred and ninety-three drug abusers were reportedly apprehended in Bayelsa State recently.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bayelsa State Command, confirmed this in Yenagoa on Saturday, Naija News reports.

During a press briefing as part of activities by the command to mark the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the state capital yesterday, the state Commander of the NDLEA, Matthew Ewah, noted that the arrests were made between July 2022 and June this year.

According to Ewah, the command seized a total of 88.019 kilogrammes of illicit substances made up of Cannabis sativa (54.298kg), cocaine (0.014kg), Heroin (0.027kg), Methamphetamine (0.128kg), Tramadol (1.872kg), Diazepam (6.952kg), Swino/Raphinol (0.023kg), Exol-5 (0.6kg), Pentagocine (1.65kg), mixtures of C/S and alcohol (22.455kg) and ampules of injection.

Ewah also said the command filed 32 cases and secured nine convictions, while 28 matters were pending in court.

He said, “Four (suspects) were arrested with three locally-made pistols, one battle axe and 11 cartridges and transferred to the police. One (case of) kidnap was also transferred to the police.”

He added that under its anti-drug activities, the command carried out 150 drug-prevention education programmes in schools, marketplaces, communities, worship centres and media houses.

Meanwhile, three medical students have been confirmed dead after a speed boat capsized in the Calabar Channel on Saturday afternoon.

Naija News learnt that medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities nationwide to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise.

Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise; while eleven students have been rescued, three are currently missing.

An eyewitness who spoke to DAILY POST said the tragic incident occurred due to high waves on the Calabar Channel.

“The boat capsized due to high waves on the Calabar Channel and the 14 passengers, including the driver, drowned.

“But the fortunate thing is that the Nigerian Navy patrol teams were nearby. So their divers were able to save 11,” the witness reportedly said.