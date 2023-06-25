Kanu’s Counsel Appeals To President Tinubu For Kanu’s Release

A special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has urged President Bola Tinubu to rectify the past misdeeds of former President Muhammadu Buhari by freeing Kanu.

Ejimakor pointed out on Twitter that the constitution gives the president the power to put an end to any criminal trial, urging President Tinubu not to wait for the Supreme Court to act.

According to Ejimakor, “Under the Constitution, the AGF (in practice: the President) has the power to stop any criminal trial. So, President Tinubu doesn’t have to wait for the Supreme Court to undo the grave injustice (rendition) done by his predecessor by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu @officialABAT.”

Kanu has been in custody since his arrest and repatriation from Kenya two years ago for advocating the actualization of Biafra.

Despite court orders for his release, the Nigerian government has kept him detained.