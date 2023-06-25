Judy: ‘Stop Deceiving People, Pete Edochie Did Not Approve Your Marriage To Yul – Rita Edochie Spills

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has claimed that his brother-in-law cum colleague, Pete, is not in support of Yul’s marriage to Judy Austin.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known amidst the online drama that has been happening between Yul and Judy, despite his son’s death.

In a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, Rita warned Judy to stop claiming and deceiving people that Pete is her father-in-law.

According to her, Yul’s father didn’t approve of his marriage to Judy Austin.

She wrote: “Drama Devil, Pete Edochie is not your father inlaw, so stop claiming and deceiving people because he did not approve of it.

“Have you taken the time to find out what happened? They were living peacefully before a forbidden fruit was eaten by now dram king that was given by the drama devil. Happy Sunday from us”

Noble Igwe Queries Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, popular media personality, Noble Igwe has queried the attitude of Yul Edochie following a recent video of his colleague cum second wife, Judy Austin hailing him on social media.

This comes after the actor who recently lost a son shared a video on his social media advising married women and single ladies on how to hype the men in their lives.

The movie star took to his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20, to share a video showing how his second wife, Judy Austin, was hailing him after dressing up in their home.

Reacting to the video, Noble expressed disappointment towards the actor, saying he was baffled as to how a man who recently lost his child would act so unperturbed and make such videos.

He added that he doesn’t see it as something that is okay to do