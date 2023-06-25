‘It Was Difficult Time For Me’ – Nollywood Actor Opens On Death Of 40-Year-Old Son

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ganiu Nofiu, popularly known as Alapini Osa, has opened up on the death of his 40-year-old son.

Naija News reports that Alapini while speaking about how life took a turn for the worse for him in a trending video with Comedian Kamo, said he sold many of his valuables to take care of his bedridden son.

The actor, who is popular for playing the role of an herbalist in movies, said it was a difficult time for him, and when his son eventually died, he accepted it as God’s will.

He said, “I had 4 Runner SUV and another car but I sold them and lost other valuables when my firstborn took ill and was bedridden.

“It was a difficult time for me at that time. He was a 40-year-old man but he died eventually and I accepted it as an act of God”

Why I Turned Down Banking Job

In other news, sensational Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has recounted how he quit his banking job on resumption day.

The ‘Gentleman’ crooner said he got a job offer from one of the commercial banks in the state but abandoned the offer after he received a call to perform at a wedding in Lagos.

Hassani said he was preparing to resume his new job when the call came from a show promoter that he had been booked to perform at a lavish wedding in Lagos.

He said Reekado Banks was already mistakenly booked for the wedding because he has a song titled ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ but the bride spotted the error that she requested for the person that sang ‘Gentleman’ and not ‘Ladies And Gentlemen.’