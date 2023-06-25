Hoodlums Issues Warning To Anambra Communities Over Conditions To Fulfil Before Burials Hold

Two communities, namely Isseke and Azia, both in the Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, have been warned by hoodlums against holding burials of their deceased without fulfilling certain conditions.

The hoodlums, who are reportedly gunmen, issued the warning to the two communities where activities of hoodlums said to have separatist elements are rife.

Naija News understands that the hoodlums, at the weekend mandated that the community people should not conduct burials with more than 20 persons in attendance or risk attack.

The two communities were told residents of the community that security operatives would no longer be allowed in the community and that persons coming back for the burial of their deceased relatives, friend or associates must be warned not to go home with security men.

According to Daily Post, a source in the community disclosed that recently a family buried their mother recently without their relatives for fear of being attacked by the gunmen.

The source said “They warned that any family that dared them would be wiped out. We live in fear in this area, and many people have left the community for other areas.

“Only 20 persons attended the woman’s burial without in-laws, friends and associates. What it means is that if it’s a large family, the person’s sons and daughters will not come close.

“The family had to relocate to Onitsha to entertain guests because only 20 persons were allowed access to the burial place. It’s terrible and that’s the condition we have found ourselves in Anambra State.”