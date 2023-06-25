Service Chiefs: Ex-Minister, Keyamo Speaks On Legal Action Against President Tinubu

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has cleared the air about rumours that he was taking legal action against President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the appointment of Service Chiefs.

According to Keyamo, the false reports circulating on social media are the work of mischief-makers.

These rumours incorrectly suggested that Keyamo was challenging Tinubu in court over the appointment of Service Chiefs without approval from the National Assembly.

In an effort to correct the misinterpretation, Keyamo tweeted that his remarks on the issue had been misconstrued.

He clarified that his praise was directed towards the Federal Government for adhering to a legal ruling he filed in the past, during the administration of the late President Musa Yar’Adua.

Keyamo said, “Some mischief makers are circulating fake news on Social Media that I have dragged the Tinubu-led Federal Government to court over the appointment of Service Chiefs without the approval of the National Assembly.

“This is such a dumb misrepresentation of what I tweeted a few days ago.

“My tweet was rather to praise and commend the Federal Government for complying with the judgment in the case I instituted during the Yar’Adua administration and won during the Goodluck Jonathan administration to the effect that Service Chiefs’ appointment must also get the approval of the National Assembly.

“I noted the compliance with that judgment when the Press Release was made last week on the appointments.

“It was the Yar’Adua administration I took to the court after I wrote several letters to the Attorney-General at that time and the National Assembly, drawing their attention to the anomaly and I was ignored. I hope the mischief makers can now rest on this issue.”