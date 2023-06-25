Eid-El-Kabir 2023: Christians Join Muslims To Clear Grass On Kaduna Praying Ground

To further promote peace and coexistence and strengthen the ethnic and religious relationships among citizens, some Christians yesterday joined Muslims in clearing grass at a Kaduna Mosque praying ground ahead of the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Christian youths comprises of men and women said their action was part of efforts towards the promotion of religious tolerance among different religious communities in Kaduna and the country.

Speaking to Leadership, Ms Jessica Akila and Mercy Bajumi, both members of the community Peace Observers (CPO) in the Kachia local government area and working under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) in Kaduna State, expressed happiness for partaking in the exercise which took place at the Eid praying ground in Kaduna.

According to them, this is the second time some volunteer Christian youths, women, religious and community elders in the Kachia local government area of Kaduna State have taken part and joined their Muslim brothers and sisters in large numbers to clear grasses and get rid of trash at a Mosque premise which is the venue for the Eid El Kabir prayers.

They stressed that they came to clear away all the grass to beautify the Mosque premises and the general environment.

In his remark, a Christian youth leader and the team leader of the Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the area, Daniel Bitrus, said, “We came here to support our Muslim brothers and sisters towards clearing the environment around the mosque, with the sole aim of promoting peace and unity.

“We were here last year, and by the grace of God we are also here today to do the needful.”

Naija News understands that the event was also attended by members of the Conflict Mitigation Management Regional Council (CMMRC) in the state, whose responsibility includes working on linkages between the two religions.

Reacting to the development, the secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government area chapter, Malam Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over the many Christian and Muslim youths and their elderly members who turned up for the exercise.

He said it is remarkable to see that this is the second time the Christian youths are arriving here on time to ensure that they continue to explore ways to foster unity among the people in Kachia and its environs.

“I must confess to you that I am truly impressed, and may Allah bless them abundantly,” said the Muslim leader as he commended the gesture of the people.

He said that it is the first of its kind in the history of Southern Kaduna, known for ethnoreligious crises in the past. Ibrahim called on all Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace and harmony while appreciating the efforts of the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna Peace Commission (KAPECOM), the Mercy Corps, and other humanitarian organizations for their contributions and selfless service to humanity in the interest of peace.

On his part, Samson Auta, the Coordinator Community Peace Action Network with the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna, wished all Muslims in the state and around the country a peaceful Eid El Kabir celebration.