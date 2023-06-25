Court Stops Gov. Yusuf From Further Demolition In Kano State

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has halted the current demolition exercise being carried out by the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The court presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda, gave the order on Friday when it ruled on an ex-parte motion instituted by a Kano indigene, Saminu Muhammad, through his lawyer, Prof. Nasiru Aliyu (SAN).

The court ordered the state government to stop the planned demolition of some buildings situated along BUK Road and particularly, the applicant’s property, located on No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.

Muhammad in the suit joined the Attorney-General of Kano State, the Solicitor General of Kano State, the Governor of Kano State, the Kano State government, and the Kano State Bureau for Land Management as respondents.

Others include the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The judge also ordered an accelerated hearing of the case and adjourned the suit to July 10, 2023.

The order partly reads: “That Order of this Court is hereby made in the interim, restraining the Respondents by themselves, agents, servant or proxies whatsoever called from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolishing or revoking the Applicant’s titles or doing any other act in respect of the Applicant’s property, No. 41 and 43 situate at Salanta, along BUK road, Kano, covered by Certificate of Occupancy, No. KNMLO8228 and Certificate of Occupancy No. KNMLO8229, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

” That order of this Honourable Court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through any staff or officer in the office of the 1st and 2nd Respondents and deeming the service valid, personal and proper.

“That Order of this Honourable Court is made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 7th and 8th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through the office of the 9th Respondent and deeming the service as valid, personal, and proper.

“That Order of this Honourable Court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 10th and 11th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through the office of the 12th Respondent and deeming the service as valid, personal, and proper.

” Accelerated hearing is hereby ordered.

” That Order of this Court and all the processes in this suit shall be served on the respondents.”